8 drug-peddlers held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested eight drug-peddlers along with narcotics.

Those arrested included Zeeshan, Suleman, Shafique, Muhammad Qasim, Abdul Rehman, Zaheer Abbas, Sajjid alias Sajawala and Sarfraz alias Billu.

Police recovered 21 litres of local liquor, 43 bottles of imported liquor and 5.240kg hashish from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.