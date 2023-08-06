Open Menu

8 Drug Pushers Held, Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

8 drug pushers held, hashish recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Abdul Hakeem police arrested eight notorious drug pushers and recovered hashish from their possessions during a crackdown launched on Sunday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the Abdul Hakeem police under the supervision of ASP Kabirwala Shahrukh Khan, launched a crackdown against drug pushers and arrested Omer Farooq, Javed, Usman, Yasin, Shabir, Saleem, Abdul Ghaffar and Parveen alias Balqees.

Police have also recovered 10.640 kg Hashish from their possessions and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.

