8 fall unconscious after consuming poisonous sweets

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast eight persons fell unconscious after consuming poisonous sweets in Tehsil Jaote.

According to Rescue 1122, the citizens consumed sweets after taking dinner from a makeshift shop.

It was revealed that the sweets were poisonous.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Mithha, Javed, Haji Muhammad, Zulfiqar, Abdur Razaaq, Bilal Bashir, Jehangir, and Ashraf. All of them were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

The Jatoe police are investigating the incident.