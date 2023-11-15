8 farmers booked over water theft:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An irrigation task-force team caught eight farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams of the Irrigation Department conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Ghilapur, Bhabrah villages and caught Aslam,Faheem,Nawaz,Akhtar and others who were stealing water from canals.

On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against the water pilferers.