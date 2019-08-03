UrduPoint.com
8 Flights Cancelled At Lahore Airport

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Eight flights were cancelled and six others were delayed at Allama Iqbal International Airport due to disturbed flights operations, here on Saturday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has directed its passengers to report earlier at the airport due to disturbed flights' schedule.

A spokesman for the airline said passengers traveling abroad and inside the country should reach the airport at least 3-4 hours before the departure time.

The spokesman said the decision was taken to make sure that passengers take their flights on time.

The affected flights were included between Lahore to Karachi and vice versa, and between Lahore-Abudhabi.

