8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) In a successful rescue operation, eight foreign tourists stranded in Naran due to flooding have been Saturday safely evacuated. it was disclosed by the spokes persons KP Tourism Authority Saad while talking to APP here.

He further said that following the directives of the of Zahid Chann Zeb, Advisor on Tourism and Culture, and Tashfeen Haider, DG of the Tourism Authority, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the Tourism Police coordinated the rescue effort.

The tourists had become trapped at the Mahandri area following severe flooding. With the assistance of KDA and the Tourism Police, they were shifted from Naran to Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan. The tourists, who were scheduled to fly to Portugal tonight, had reached out for help via the Tourism Help Line 1422, managed by the Kite Project.