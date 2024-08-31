8 Foreign Tourists Rescued From Flooded Naran
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 06:50 PM
NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) In a successful rescue operation, eight foreign tourists stranded in Naran due to flooding have been Saturday safely evacuated. it was disclosed by the spokes persons KP Tourism Authority Saad while talking to APP here.
He further said that following the directives of the of Zahid Chann Zeb, Advisor on Tourism and Culture, and Tashfeen Haider, DG of the Tourism Authority, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the Tourism Police coordinated the rescue effort.
The tourists had become trapped at the Mahandri area following severe flooding. With the assistance of KDA and the Tourism Police, they were shifted from Naran to Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan. The tourists, who were scheduled to fly to Portugal tonight, had reached out for help via the Tourism Help Line 1422, managed by the Kite Project.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target32 seconds ago
-
Agriculture secretary wants Bahawalpur division turned into 'cotton valley'34 seconds ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme38 seconds ago
-
President pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary41 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders improving flood emergency arrangements45 seconds ago
-
Agriculture varsity holds seminar on promoting food security, agriculture development47 seconds ago
-
PA speaker meets Punjab CM, discusses political matters11 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at murder of 3 women11 minutes ago
-
Tank police foil narcotics smuggling bid, recover over 96 kg hashish31 minutes ago
-
Green legacy: Ethiopian ambassador leads cleaning drive at Trail 541 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day51 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station to review security situation51 minutes ago