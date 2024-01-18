8 Fuel Agencies, LPG Decanting Shops Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A civil defense officer, leading an official team, sealed four fuel agencies and as many Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) decanting facilities here Thursday on charge of illegalities and improper safety arrangements.
In compliance with the orders of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali, the official team checked many fuel agencies and LPG decanting shops. Four fuel agencies were sealed after these were found to be operating illegally and their owners including Muhammad Nair, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Sajjad s/o Allah Ditta, and another were named in the complaints filed with police for registration of FIRs.
Four LPG shops were also sealed after officials found that fire safety equipment was either absent or not functioning where available. Complaints have been filed with Rang Pur police for the registration of cases against owners including Muhammad Sibtain, Muhammad Amjad, Muzammil, and others.
