Open Menu

8 Fuel Agencies Sealed:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM

8 fuel agencies sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district administration sealed eight illegal fuel agencies over violation in the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team of civil defense checked various mini-fuel agencies located in the city and sealed eight petrol agencies over violation and confiscated machines and petrol as well.

Cases were registered against the owners of the fuel agencies.

Related Topics

Petrol

Recent Stories

ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

15 minutes ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

4 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

13 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

13 hours ago
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

13 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

13 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

13 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

13 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan