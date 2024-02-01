8 Fuel Agencies Sealed:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district administration sealed eight illegal fuel agencies over violation in the city here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a team of civil defense checked various mini-fuel agencies located in the city and sealed eight petrol agencies over violation and confiscated machines and petrol as well.
Cases were registered against the owners of the fuel agencies.
