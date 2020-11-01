8 gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested eight gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 32,000 and four mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

Jatli Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling.

During course of action, the police arrested the gamblers identified as Amir, Sajid, Ghulam Shabir, Khurrum, Faisal, Ibrar, Khalid and Amjad Mehmood.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under gambling act.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Jatli police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.