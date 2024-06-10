Open Menu

8 Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

8 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Factory area police claimed on Monday to have arrested eight people

for gambling and recovered stake money of Rs 480,000 from their possession.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Imran, Nadeem, Nadeem and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

