8 Gamblers Arrested; 51 Professional Beggars Rounded Up

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested eight gamblers and seized mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown, here, on Wednesday, informed the police spokesman.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 )

According to the details, Piwadhai Police raided a gambling den and arrested gamblers identified as Haris, Ahsan, Tariq, Irfan, Sefir Rafiq, Abdul Basit, Muhammad Bilal, and Muhammad Shahbaz.

Moreover, the Police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal commended Pirwadhai police and said that gambling was the root of other evils, also pledging to take action against gamblers without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Police arrested 51 professional beggars in its ongoing crackdown raids being conducted on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to the Police spokesperson, on the orders of the CPO, the in-charge beggar's squads along with their respective teams launched action against professional beggars.

The arrested 51 beggars were locked up in different police stations of the city.

