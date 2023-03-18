8 gamblers held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday have arrested eight gamblers staking money on quail fight and recovered a stake of Rs 18,100 and 16 quails from their possession during a raid conducted here at Tank Adda in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Cantt Police Station SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch raided a gambling place near Gandapur Hotel at Tank Adda.

During the raid, the police arrested eight gamblers staking money on quail fight and recovered 16 quails and Rs 18,100 stake money. Besides, Rs 2,880 were recovered during the checking of the arrested accused.

The arrested gamblers included Ghulam Hussain, Maqbool Hussain, Jehanzeb and others. A case has also been registered against the accused.