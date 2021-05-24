8 gamblers held, stake-money recovered

The city police here Monday claimed to have arrested seven gamblers in Hashtnagri area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The city police here Monday claimed to have arrested seven gamblers in Hashtnagri area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, Gulfat Shaheed police conducted a raid on Kachi Mohallah inside Hashtnagri.

During raid police arrested eight people engaged in gambling and recovered stake money of Rs157,000 besides tools used in betting, liquors and arms from their possessions.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Mohsin, Mohammad Abbass, Sameen, Waqas, Shakir, Khawar Hayat, Ikram and Haider Ali.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.