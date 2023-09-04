Open Menu

8 Girl Students Among Nine Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

8 girl students among nine injured in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Nine persons including eight girl students of a private college were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a coaster at Narowal Road, near Dek bridge, here on Monday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the injured students were identified as 17-year old Aima, 17-year old Masooma, 16-year-old Fatima, 19-year-old Shumila, 17-year-old Meerab, 16-year-old Kashf, 18-year-old Aimna and 18-year-old Tatheer.

The coaster, carrying students of private college, was going from Pasrur to Fort Aimedabad, said rescue officials.

Rescuers shifted the 45-year-old Shabbir (coaster driver) to a hospital after the first aid, while the injured female students, who had reached the hospital on self-help basis, were also provided medical treatment.

The bus driver managed to escape from the scene, said rescue official.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Narowal Pasrur From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC C ..

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC Chair issue joint statement dur ..

4 minutes ago
 Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

34 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

53 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

1 hour ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

1 hour ago
Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

4 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan