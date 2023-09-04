8 girl students among nine injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Nine persons including eight girl students of a private college were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a coaster at Narowal Road, near Dek bridge, here on Monday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the injured students were identified as 17-year old Aima, 17-year old Masooma, 16-year-old Fatima, 19-year-old Shumila, 17-year-old Meerab, 16-year-old Kashf, 18-year-old Aimna and 18-year-old Tatheer.

The coaster, carrying students of private college, was going from Pasrur to Fort Aimedabad, said rescue officials.

Rescuers shifted the 45-year-old Shabbir (coaster driver) to a hospital after the first aid, while the injured female students, who had reached the hospital on self-help basis, were also provided medical treatment.

The bus driver managed to escape from the scene, said rescue official.