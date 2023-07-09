Open Menu

8 Held; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

8 held; drugs, arms, ammunition recovered during search operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested eight accused during search and strike operations in different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the police conducted search and strike operations in different areas in the limits of Gomal University and Band Korai police stations.

During the operations, a team of Band Korai police station led by SHO Anwar Khan Khattak checked 20 houses and arrested five suspected persons and recovered three 30-bore pistols, one 9mm pistol, 18 cartridges and 96 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Gomal University Police station team led by SHO Malik Sajid checked 15 houses, 10 vehicles and three hotels during the operation. The police arrested three accused including Muhammad Tariq, Kifayat Ullah and Muhammad Zafar recovering a 12-bore rifle along with six cartridges and two 30-bore pistols along with 12 cartridges from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Gomal Sunday From

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

1 hour ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

1 hour ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

1 hour ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

1 hour ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan