8 held for LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Civil defence teams caught 8 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during the last 24 hours.

Teams of civil defence along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested 8 shopkeepers including Zubair from Chandni Chowk, Muhammad Ali from Sher Singhwala, Parvaiz from Raza Abad, Taimoorul Hasan from Fareed Chowk, Fahad from Sammundri Road, Mohsin and Ahmad Yar from Rehmania Road and DawoodSarwar from Dhanola Chowk while decanting gas illegally.

Cases have been registered against the accused.