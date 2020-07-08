UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Held For LPG Decanting

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:24 PM

8 held for LPG decanting

Civil defence teams caught 8 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Civil defence teams caught 8 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during the last 24 hours.

Teams of civil defence along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested 8 shopkeepers including Zubair from Chandni Chowk, Muhammad Ali from Sher Singhwala, Parvaiz from Raza Abad, Taimoorul Hasan from Fareed Chowk, Fahad from Sammundri Road, Mohsin and Ahmad Yar from Rehmania Road and DawoodSarwar from Dhanola Chowk while decanting gas illegally.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

LPG Police Road Muhammad Ali Gas From

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

10 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

25 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

48 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

55 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses global strategy to 'soften ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.