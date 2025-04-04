Open Menu

8 Held For Trying To Grab Land In Kalar Syedan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Kalar Syedan Police on Friday arrested eight accused who were trying to grabbing a piece of land in its jurisdiction.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a complaint was received at the Helpline 15 that some persons were trying occupy a piece of land. A Kalsar Syedan Police team immediately responded to the 15 call and reached the spot. The accused resisted the police and even made them hostage. Besides injuring the personnel, they also damaged a police vehicle.

The police, however, managed to arrest the accused identified as Saleem, Arif, Ghulam Abbas, Hassan Abbas, Usman, Ghulam Farooq, Mazhar and Sultan Mahmood.

Raids were underway to nab their other accomplices. The police registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the Kalar Syedan Police for its timely action on the 15 complaint and arresting the accused involved in occupying others’ property. He directed the police to arrest the absconding accused and bring them to justice.

