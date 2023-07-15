8 held, huge amount of drugs recovered in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations countrywide on Saturday, arrested eight accused and recovered over 127 kg of drugs from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation, 45.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

During the operation, three suspects including a woman, residents of Peshawar and Lahore were rounded up.

In the second operation, 600 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused, a resident of Jhelum arrested near Turkai Toll Plaza on Sohawa Jhelum road.

In the third operation, 24 kg opium and 42 kg hashish concealed in a rickshaw were recovered near Jaranwala Faisalabad.

An accused resident of Faisalabad was also netted.

In the fourth operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from the accused resident of Quetta nabbed near Main Super Highway Karachi.

In the fifth operation, 735 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at the head office of the courier company in Karachi.

In the sixth operation, 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects, residents of Dera Ismail Khan, near Tank Road, DI Khan.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were in process, he added.