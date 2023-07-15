Open Menu

8 Held, Huge Amount Of Drugs Recovered In Six Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

8 held, huge amount of drugs recovered in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations countrywide on Saturday, arrested eight accused and recovered over 127 kg of drugs from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation, 45.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

During the operation, three suspects including a woman, residents of Peshawar and Lahore were rounded up.

In the second operation, 600 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused, a resident of Jhelum arrested near Turkai Toll Plaza on Sohawa Jhelum road.

In the third operation, 24 kg opium and 42 kg hashish concealed in a rickshaw were recovered near Jaranwala Faisalabad.

An accused resident of Faisalabad was also netted.

In the fourth operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from the accused resident of Quetta nabbed near Main Super Highway Karachi.

In the fifth operation, 735 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at the head office of the courier company in Karachi.

In the sixth operation, 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects, residents of Dera Ismail Khan, near Tank Road, DI Khan.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were in process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Motorway Drugs Company Road Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan United Kingdom Jhelum Tank Jaranwala Sohawa Women All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

27 minutes ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

1 hour ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

2 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

2 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan