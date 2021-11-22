8 held in crackdown against anti social elements, liquor bottles, mainpuri packets recovered

The Hyderabad Police in a crackdown on Monday against anti social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight accused besides recovering mainpuri, liquor, gutka and other contrabands from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police in a crackdown on Monday against anti social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight accused besides recovering mainpuri, liquor, gutka and other contrabands from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Qasimabad, A-Section, Seri and Rahooki police held Irshad Unar, Sain Bux Bhutto with 132 mainpuri packets and 10 bags of substance used for making narcotics items, Junaid Ali Abro with 8 bottles of wine, two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Umair Ghori and Amir Yousifzai, Raza Abass with 4 bottles of wine, Shoukat Ali Khoso with 200 packets of mainpuri and Ghulam Mustafa Burfat with 250 packets of mainpuri.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, the spokesman added.