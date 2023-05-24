UrduPoint.com

8 Held In Crackdown Against Drugs Peddlers

Published May 24, 2023

8 held in crackdown against drugs peddlers

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The police during the operation clean up against the drugs mafia on Wednesday, nabbed eight drugs dens including a den operated by a female member of the intercity racket of drugs suppliers, and recovered over 15 kilograms of contraband from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, a team of Wah Saddar Police led by station house officer Inspector Rana Kashif during a crackdown launched against the drugs-selling mafia in the rural and urban areas of the Wah arrested and arrested eight drugs peddlers working for various drugs-selling rackets in the area.

The spokesman informed that 1.12 kg hashish was recovered from Aneela Bibi, 0.5 kg hashish was recovered from Ali Haider, 1.50 kg hashish was recovered from Mubashir Shah, 1.40 kg hashish was recovered from Haider Zaman, 1.40 kg hashish was recovered from Messam Iftikhar, 1.40 kg hashish was recovered from Aman Ullah, 2.40 kg was recovered from Asghar Ali Khan while 1.30 kg hashish was recovered from Zaheer Abbas.

