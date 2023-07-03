8 held, over 37 kg drugs recovered in seven police operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in their ongoing operations against drug traffickers on Monday, nabbed eight accused including a woman, and recovered over 37 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He said, in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 1694 grams charras was recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no ER-703.

In another operation near Tarnol Phatak, ANF intercepted a rickshaw and a car and arrested three accused, residents of Islamabad and Peshawar, and recovered 11 kg charras from their possession.

In the third operation in the Lakpass area in Quetta, 10 kg charras and five kg Ice drug were recovered from secret cavities of a car.

Drugs were being smuggled to Quetta from Dalbandin. ANF also recovered an accused, resident of Mastung.

In the fourth operation at GPO Office Lahore, 1050 grams of Ice drug concealed in ladies' suits were recovered from a parcel booked for Australia.

The spokesman informed that in the sixth operation conducted near Shahapura, Sialkot, 2.4 kg charras was recovered from the possession of two motorcyclists, residents of Sialkot.

In the seventh operation near Dera Ghazi Khan-Multan road, ANF succeeded to seize three kg charras and three kg Ice drug from the possession of a female drug trafficker, a resident of Sheikhpura.

"Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in process," he added.