8 hens and 2 cocks to be given to deserving families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (Welfare Wing) has decided to launch a special self-help basis project for poverty alleviation with the help of philanthropists in Rawalpindi.

A set of 8 hens and 2 cocks would be given to the deserving families for their support to rise financially on their foot.

This was stated by Raja Saqib Ali, President, PTI Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Welfare Wing, while addressing a meeting of the organization which was attended by a large number of workers.

He said that PTI Welfare Wing would launch this special campaign for poverty alleviation under its own auspices to help the needy and unemployed families to stand on their own feet for which preparations are being underway.

"Under this campaign, permanent and reliable sources of income will be provided to the poor with the help of philanthropists following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan without the use of government resources", he added.

Raja Saqib Ali said this step would lend a hand of help to the efforts of our government which is striving very hard to lessen the poverty. By flourishing poultry at domestic level, it would also help to produce and enhance the quality chicken meat and eggs. "The production of poultry meat and eggs will not only increase the quality and quantity of food but also increase business and help alleviate poverty", he mentioned.