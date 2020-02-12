8 hotel managers arrested over violation of one-dish in Faisalabad

Police have arrested managers of 8 hotels on the charge of violating of one-dish act during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested managers of 8 hotels on the charge of violating of one-dish act during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool visited hotels and marquees and found violation of one dish act in eight hotels.

The hotel managers who were arrested- Roman Gohar, Arshad Khan, etc.

Further investigation were underway.