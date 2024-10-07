8 Hurt As Bus Turns Turtle In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) As many as eight passengers were injured on Monday when a minibus turned turtle on Chak Beli Road, Rawalpindi.
According to a private news channel and rescue, the incident happened due to high speeding.
The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.
