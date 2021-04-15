8 hurt in roof collapses incident

At least four persons of a family including a child were critically wounded after the roof of a house near Danish Abad - a town of Peshawar - collapsed on early Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :At least four persons of a family including a child were critically wounded after the roof of a house near Danish Abad - a town of Peshawar - collapsed on early Thursday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials rescued all the people caught in the debris. They provided first aid to the injured on the spot and shifted them to the hospital, a private news channel reported.