Open Menu

8 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 08:53 PM

8 illegal arm holders arrested

Police have arrested eight illegal weapon holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested eight illegal weapon holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Banni police held Qaiser Aslam and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Cantt police arrested Sarmad Ali and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody.

While,Taxila police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Aftab. Gujjar Khan police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Kamran.

While taking action, Mandra police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Muzammil.

Chontra police nabbed Tahzeeb and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

In another operation, police have arrested Iqrar and recovered 30-bore pistol from him. Kahuta police recovered a 12-bore rifle from accused Ehtesham.

Police have registered separate cases against all of the nad further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the police teams performance and stated that operations will continue against those involved in carrying illegal weapons.

Recent Stories

8 illegal arm holders arrested

8 illegal arm holders arrested

3 minutes ago
 One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan thanks federal government for fundi ..

CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects

3 minutes ago
 Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

26 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

26 minutes ago
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governan ..

Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs

3 minutes ago
 Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholder ..

Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held

3 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

41 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

57 seconds ago
 DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & mul ..

DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global pea ..

59 seconds ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan