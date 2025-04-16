8 illegal arm holders arrested

Police have arrested eight illegal weapon holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday

According to police spokesman, Banni police held Qaiser Aslam and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Cantt police arrested Sarmad Ali and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody.

While,Taxila police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Aftab. Gujjar Khan police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Kamran.

While taking action, Mandra police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Muzammil.

Chontra police nabbed Tahzeeb and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

In another operation, police have arrested Iqrar and recovered 30-bore pistol from him. Kahuta police recovered a 12-bore rifle from accused Ehtesham.

Police have registered separate cases against all of the nad further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the police teams performance and stated that operations will continue against those involved in carrying illegal weapons.