8 illegal arms holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The police arrested eight outlaws and recovered illegal arms, weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Sunday.

Sadiqabad police arrested two accused Nasir Hafeez and Ali Ahmed besides recovering 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession. Similarly, Airport police arrested accused Rafiullah and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from his custody.

Saddar Barooni police conduced operation and held 02 accused Muhammad Rafi and Shahbaz Faisal and recovered 01 Kalashnikov and 01 pistol with 32 bore from their possession.

Rawat police arrested accused Muhammad Jahangir and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore.

Chontra police arrested accused Tiamur Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Kalarsydan police during the operation, held Hasnain Zarif and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore .

Separate cases were registered against the all accused under arms act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended all police teams for arresting anti social elements adding that crackdown should be intensified against illegal weapons.