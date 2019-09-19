8 industrial units sealed for polluting underground water

A team of environmental protection department has sealed eight units found involved in draining industrial waste water underground through wells and polluting the underground water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of environmental protection department has sealed eight units found involved in draining industrial waste water underground through wells and polluting the underground water.

The units sealed by the EPD team included Cane Engineering Services, Star Laboratory, Latco Engineering, ALCOP Aluminium Company, KOR Tech Auto Industry, KM Foods, Abbot Lab and Munir Agri Factory.

The action was led by Deputy Director (EPD) Ali Ejaz. While talking to the media, he said that the units were draining water into underground wells. This industrial waste also polluted the underground water, he added.

Meanwhile, the EPD team also sealed Moeed Steel Mill in Wagha Town for using substandard fuel and release of smoke.