8 Information Group officers promoted from Grade 18 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Eight Information Group officers have been promoted from Grade 18 to 19 after the approval of the competent authority.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday the promoted officers included Muhammad Shahzad,Deputy Director, Cyber Wing, Mukarrab Mukhtar Awan, Divisional Director Benazir Income Support Programme, Ghazala Anbreen, Deputy Director Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Shagufta Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director External Publicity Wing, Hinna Malik, Deputy Director Press Information Department ( PID), Faisalabad, Razia Masood, Deputy Director PID Karachi, Nazia Jabin, Deputy Director, PID Lahore and Zafariab Khan, Director Ministry of Water and Power.