8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Eight people were injured, including three women and three children, on Thursday when a gas cylinder exploded in Bannu.

According to a private news channel, the rescue sources said that the incident took place when food was being cooked, and eight people were injured due to the cylinder's explosion. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital.