8 Injured As Passenger Bus En Route To Rawalpindi Overturned

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM

8 injured as passenger bus en route to Rawalpindi overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) At least eight passengers, including women, were injured when a passenger bus overturned Bhartiya stop Kahuta Tehsil of Rawalpindi on Saturday. 

As per detail, rescue sources said that a passenger bus was carrying passengers when it overturned near; as a result, several people got serious injuries, private news channels reported.

The rescue officials, police, and local people gathered at the spot of the accident and injured people trapped in the vehicle were removed from and transferred to the hospital.

The driver lost control of the bus, which skidded down and overturned, the rescue officials added.

