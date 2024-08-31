8 Injured As Passenger Bus En Route To Rawalpindi Overturned
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) At least eight passengers, including women, were injured when a passenger bus overturned Bhartiya stop Kahuta Tehsil of Rawalpindi on Saturday.
As per detail, rescue sources said that a passenger bus was carrying passengers when it overturned near; as a result, several people got serious injuries, private news channels reported.
The rescue officials, police, and local people gathered at the spot of the accident and injured people trapped in the vehicle were removed from and transferred to the hospital.
The driver lost control of the bus, which skidded down and overturned, the rescue officials added.
Recent Stories
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPT takes precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone risk in Karachi: Spokesperson16 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces admissions for Autumn 2024, Phase-II16 minutes ago
-
Tarar decries journal's failed attempt to damage Pakistan's relations with China16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122's satellite stations to set new standards in emergency response: DG says36 minutes ago
-
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army46 minutes ago
-
National Front lauds SAS Geelani's indomitable role in Kashmir's freedom struggle46 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris enduring suffering under Indian occupation for past 77 years: Mirwaiz46 minutes ago
-
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi49 minutes ago
-
Engineer Sajid Baloch posted as Secretary Science, Technology56 minutes ago
-
'Baghderi Swat' emerging as premier tourism hotspot to lure national, foreign visitors1 hour ago
-
Seven profiteers held2 hours ago
-
Six water thieves held2 hours ago