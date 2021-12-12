UrduPoint.com

8 Injured In 5 Separate Road Mishaps At Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

8 injured in 5 separate road mishaps at Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as eight persons injured in five separate road accidents occurred in district Nowshera, the Rescue1122 Nowshera spokesman said on Sunday.

Two persons identified as Uzair and Zubair sustained critical injuries when their motorcycle slipped due to over speed near UET at Jalozai.

A man Shahid Zafar sustained injuries when he lost control over steering due to brake failure near Lal Kurti Pattak are and hit on electricity pole.

Another mishap occurred in Nasir Kanday at G.T.Road when a motorcycle slipped due to tyre blast. As a result a man Liaqat Umer sustained injuries.

Similarly, two persons identified as Ismail and Mehran sustained injuries due to head on collision between motorcycle and auto rickshaw near Zaman Hospital.

The officials of Resuce1122 provided first-aid to victims on the spot while serious injured were shifted to nearby healthcare centers, the spokesman said.

