8 Injured in Bannu blast

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) At least eight persons were injured in a bomb blast incident that occurred near Sorangi Ada area of Bannu district,

TV channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a mobile van carrying Police squad was in a routine patrolling near Sorangi Ada area, when a bomb planted alongside the road hit the police van.

As a result, some eight persons including six policemen were injured in the incident.

The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Police team also cordoned off the area and started search for perpetrators.