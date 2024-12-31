Open Menu

8 Injured In Bannu Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

8 Injured in Bannu blast

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) At least eight persons were injured in a bomb blast incident that occurred near Sorangi Ada area of Bannu district,

TV channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a mobile van carrying Police squad was in a routine patrolling near Sorangi Ada area, when a bomb planted alongside the road hit the police van.

As a result, some eight persons including six policemen were injured in the incident.

The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Police team also cordoned off the area and started search for perpetrators.

Related Topics

Injured Bannu Police Bomb Blast Mobile Road Van

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

1 hour ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

1 hour ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

2 hours ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

2 hours ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

2 hours ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

2 hours ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan