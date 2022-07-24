8 injured in clash over parking of vehicle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a clash over parking of a vehicle in Qasimabad area here on Saturday.

In-charge Naseem Nagar police checkpost, Allah Dino Panhwar informed that the fight sparked after a servant of police SHO Mumtaz Brohi, who is currently posted in Thatta district, stopped a man from parking his car outside Brohi's home.

According to Panhwar, four persons of both sides were injured in the clash.

The injured, identified as Anwar Keerio, Haider Chandio, Saleh Jakhrani, Aijaz Talpur, Munawar Solangi, Nazeer Solangi, Bashir Solangi and Arif Solangi were taken to Liaquat University Hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.