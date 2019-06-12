8 injured in cylinder blast in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Eight people were injured when a cylinder exploded near Nadra office Daska on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, eight people identified as Wazir Khan, Ali Hassan, Hammad, Muneeb, Muazam, Ibrahim, Kareem and Umer received severe burn injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Police are investigating.