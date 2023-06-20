8 injured in fire erupted in Legnum Tower

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Eight persons including two children here on Tuesday were injured due to a fire in Legnum Tower .

According to details released by the spokesperson Rescue 1122, the incident took place on the 10th floor of the tower located in DHA-2.

Fire brigade and rescue personnel reached the spot and took part in rescue operations, the injured have been shifted to the hospital after first aid.

The injured were identified as Kashif 29, Tachir Mehmood 40, Asia bibi 38, Sarim Mehmood 10, Sana Mehmood 6, Hammad 20, Haider Shah 23 and Zeeshan 18 who received injuries due to the fire.