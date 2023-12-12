Open Menu

8 Injured In Gas Leakage Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

8 injured in gas leakage explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) At least eight persons including women and children got injured in an explosion presumably caused by a gas leakage in Sabzal Road Quetta, Balochistan on early Tuesday morning.

According to a Rescue source, the incident took place due to a gas leakage at a house, as a result, eight people sustained injuries.

Police said the incident occurred after the gas cylinders blasted into a house. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached

the scene and shifted the injured to Burns ward of Quetta Hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.

The blast caused massive damage to the building. However, the authorities are investigating to ascertain the cause of

gas leakage.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Road Women Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

10 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

10 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

10 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

10 hours ago
HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

10 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

10 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

10 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

11 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

11 hours ago
 Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan