8 injured in gas leakage explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) At least eight persons including women and children got injured in an explosion presumably caused by a gas leakage in Sabzal Road Quetta, Balochistan on early Tuesday morning.

According to a Rescue source, the incident took place due to a gas leakage at a house, as a result, eight people sustained injuries.

Police said the incident occurred after the gas cylinders blasted into a house. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached

the scene and shifted the injured to Burns ward of Quetta Hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.

The blast caused massive damage to the building. However, the authorities are investigating to ascertain the cause of

gas leakage.