8 Injured In Kurram Floods, 4 KP Rivers In Medium Flood

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:08 PM

8 injured in Kurram floods, 4 KP rivers in medium flood

At least eight people were injured in flash floods and rain related incidents in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhw

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :At least eight people were injured in flash floods and rain related incidents in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kurram administration informed, five houses were also damaged when flash floods hit the area after heavy rain in upper parts.

Meanwhile, Flood Warning Cell Peshawar said, River Kabul at Warsak and Nowshera and River Adezai at Adezai Bridge are in medium flood on Friday.

River Indus at Tarbela, River Shah Alam at Takhtabad, River Swat at Khwazakhela and River Panjkora at Dir are in low flood. Rest of the rivers in the province are flowing normal.

