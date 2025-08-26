Open Menu

8 Injured In Mandi Bahauddin Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

8 injured in Mandi Bahauddin accident

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) At least eight persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Mandi Bahauddin area of Punjab,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck collided with a passenger bus passing through Mandi Bahauddin area of Punjab.

As a result, some eight persons were injured in the accident. The Rescue team rushed

to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot

and started investigation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan