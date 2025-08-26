8 injured in Mandi Bahauddin accident

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) At least eight persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Mandi Bahauddin area of Punjab,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck collided with a passenger bus passing through Mandi Bahauddin area of Punjab.

As a result, some eight persons were injured in the accident. The Rescue team rushed

to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot

and started investigation.