8 Injured In Naushero Feroze Brawl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 10:10 PM

8 injured in Naushero Feroze brawl

NAUSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a local group fighting incident that took place near Lehria Road village, an area falling into the jurisdiction of Naushero Feroze, Police reported on Sunday.

According to details, two groups by using iron metals and clubs attacked each other to settle an old dispute near Lehria Road.

As a result of the brawl between the two groups, some eight people received injuries.

A police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Those injured in the incident were identified as Shahnawaz, Sachal, Ali Gull and Abdul Sittar and they have been shifted to Lehria Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

