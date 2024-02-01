Open Menu

8 Injured In Rickshaw Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 08:53 PM

8 injured in rickshaw accident

Eight passengers including 3 girls sustained serious injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Eight passengers including 3 girls sustained serious injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that head dress (Chaddar) of a rickshaw driver entangled into its wheel chain which caused the rickshaw to turn turtle near Chak No.

374-GB on Arkana-Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 8 passengers including Muhammad Amin (17), Shamoon Ali (27), his son Mubeen (3), wife Shahnaz (25), Faiz Ahmad (10), Muneeb-ur-Rehman (8), Abeeha Saif (9) and her sister Kinza (7) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing first-aid, he added.

