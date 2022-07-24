8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Eight people including three women were injured in a road traffic accident taking place in Sammundri police precincts, here on Sunday.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that a speeding bus going from Multan to Faisalabad turned turtle while overtaking a van near Gidar Pindi Stop on Rajana Road.

As a result, Mahfooz Zafar (18), Tahmina (28), Abdul Rehman (33), Sakeena Bibi (50), Farwa Riaz (22), Muhammad Aslam (50), Rasheeda Bibi (65) and Shareefan Bibi (70) received injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he added.