8 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:59 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven students and a teacher suffered critical injuries in a road accident occurred in Baleli area of Quetta on Tuesday, police said.

They said that a speeding passenger coach hit a school van coming from opposite side within the precincts of Khulak PS.

Resultantly, seven students and a teacher going home after completion of school hours sustained injuries, of them one critically.

They injured, soon after the incident, shifted to the Trauma Center, Quetta for medical aid.

"Eight injured have been brought to Trauma Center, Managing Director TC Dr Arbab Kamran said, adding that one critically injured student was moved to operation theatre.

Every possible medical aid is being provided to the injured, he maintained.

