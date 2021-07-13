8 injured in road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Eight persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district here on Tuesday, according to Rescue-1122 report.

The report said 45-year-old Shafi, 57-year-old Aslam, 25-year-old Arslan, 18-year-old Hassan, 26-year-old Adil, 43-year-old Naveed, 20-year-old Shahzain and 22-year-old Abdullah were injured in road accidents across the district.

Rescuers took timely action and provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospitals for medical treatment.