8 injured in suicide blast near FC vehicle in Hayatabad Township

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a suicide blast near a vehicle carrying the Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel here in Hayatabad Township on Tuesday.

The blast was a suicide attack and its target was the FC convoy, which was passing through the Hayatabad Township, Superintendent of Police Peshawar Cantt, Waqas Rafiq, told the media at the site of the explosion.

SP Rafiq said the police had collected evidences from the site and investigation was underway.

The injured were rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) by Rescue 1122 teams.

Window panes of nearby houses were broken due to the bang of the blast.