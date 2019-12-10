8 Injured In Van-bike Collision In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:22 PM
Eight persons including women were injured in a van-motorcycle collision at bypass chowk, Faisalabd road Samundri on Tuesday evening
According to rescue 1122, the van was on its way when it collided with a motorcycle coming from opposite direction.
As a result, van riders - Azra, Asia, Jamil, Talat, Nasir, Atlas, Shahbaz -, and motorbike rider Abrar were injured.
The motorbike rider was provided first-aid while others were shiftedto THQ Samundri.