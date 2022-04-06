8 injured over irrigation dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Eight farmers received multiple injuries over irrigation dispute in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in fighting and hit each other with axes and clubs over an issue of irrigating their agriculture land near Chak No 72-GB Gaddian.

As a result, eight farmers including Ghulam Murtaza (40), his son Ghulam Raza (25), Zubair (41), Muhammad Asher (52), Sher Muhammad (72), his 3 sons including Bilal (43), Tayyab (40) and Tahir (35) received injuries and were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where condition of two was stated to be critical.

The police after receiving complaint also started investigation.