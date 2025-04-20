8 Injuries In Faisalabad Incidents
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Eight people including three brick kiln workers sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that wall of a brick kiln at Chak No.39-GB on Jhamra Road collapsed and caused severe burn injuries to three workers, Khurram (34) and Muhammad Lateef (50), etc.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid.
Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit a rickshaw on Sargodha Road near Madina University gate and caused injuries to five people including Parveen (70), Rabia (40), residents of Rehman Societies Millat Road, Mushtaq (38), Hammad (18) and Sajida (45), residents of Chak No.119-JB Samana.
Rescue 1122 provided them first aid and shifted them to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition, he added.
