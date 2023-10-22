Open Menu

8 Involved In Drug Trafficking Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

8 involved in drug trafficking arrested

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Eight people involved in drug trafficking were arrested during a crackdown by police against the narcotics-selling mafia on Sunday in Wah Cantt.

According to Wah Cantt police, as many as eight drug traffickers working for intercity drug-selling rackets were arrested and narcotics were recovered from their possession, during a crackdown launched by local police against the narcotics-selling mafia.

ASP Kainat Azhar Khan has said that during the ongoing crackdown against the drug mafia, Wah Saddar Police arrested eight drug dealers and recovered over 5 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

She said that 2.2-kilogram hashish was recovered from Basharat, 1.56-kilogram was recovered from Babar, 1.52-kilogram was recovered from Umer, 0.7-kilogram was recovered from Usama, 0.51-kilogram was recovered from Amjad, 0.71-kilogram was recovered from Khalid, 0.6-kilogram was recovered from Shakeel and 0.60-kilogram hashish was recovered from Adnan.

She said that separate cases were registered under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 and launched further investigations.

