8 kanal state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-encroachment team retrieved eight kanal state land from land grabbers in tehsil Saddar on Friday.

A district government spokesperson said the team headed by Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool retrieved the land worth about Rs 60 million in Chak No 191-RB Maloani.

The constructions on the land were demolished through heavy machinery and it washanded over to the revenue department.